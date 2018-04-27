Olubadan condoles late Adeyemo’s family, Oyo Assembly

news

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has condoled with the State House of Assembly and Oyo State Government over the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the speaker, Mr Michael Adeyemo, reportedly died in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Adeola Oloko, Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Oba said this in a statement in Ibadan on Friday.

Oloko quoted the Oba, who also condoled the deceased’s family, as having described Adeyemo as a cordial and amiable person.

The monarch, who expressed shock and disbelief over the sad news, prayed to God to give his family, friends, political associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Unfortunately, death is not a letter that is bodily written on human face and nobody knows who is next.

“My wish and prayer to God is that, the youngsters in our midst should outlive the old and the aged.

But God, who is sovereign does whatsoever He pleases as He is the ultimate decider of human life,” the Oba said.

The monarch said that the news of the passing away of the speaker, as unpleasant as it sounds, was a cause for sober reflection for all.