Northern youth group condemns Buhari’s comments

news

The National president of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima has condemned President Buhari’s lazy Nigerian youths comment.

Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, said the country's youthful population is reliant on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation, which leads to the demand for free things.

He said "More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

Speaking on the incident, Shettima described the comment as unfortunate, adding that it is an abuse on the sensibilities of the Nigerian youth.

The APCF President also said that the youths will decide Buhari’s fate at the polling booth in 2019.

He said “whether we are jobless, whether we are lazy. Whatever we are, 2019 will be the deciding factor.”

We worked hard for Buhari

Shettima also said that the comment is an insult to Nigerian youths who worked hard to put Buhari in government.

He also dismissed presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina’s statement saying the President was not referring to all Nigerian youths.

“Femi Adesina clarifying that the President said a lot of, not all Nigerians does not make any difference. We don’t expect to hear anything different from what Femi Adesina said.

“That’s his job. He is paid to do that, and he will keep saying such. But good enough, he didn’t deny that the president said Nigerians are lazy. But he made mention that the language was not generally for Nigerian youths as a whole.

“No matter what, even if it is one or two youths, no matter the number, the fact remains that you cannot continue to go out of this country and abuse the sensibilities of Nigerians. It is wrong, especially this present generation that worked so hard to ensure that this government came to be. It is wrong,” he added.

Buhari has destroyed his goodwill

According to the AYCF President, the President has destroyed his goodwill, adding that those who supported him in 2015 will not come out for him in 2019.

He said “Since the statement was made, he has not visited Kano or Kaduna yet. So let him come back, visit Kano or Kaduna then we will know whether he is still popular or not. Even before the statement, the crowd has already reduced so as regards crowd trooping to welcome him now that he has stated this, we don’t know what will happen again until he is back.

ALSO READ: Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accolades

“The president is destroying his goodwill from Nigerians, that’s the truth. Some of these statements are uncalled for. Some of the government’s actions are totally uncalled for. I can assure you that the support he got in 2015, he is clearly not going to have it in 2019.”

Buhari joined Nigerian Army without O Level certificate