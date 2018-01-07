Home > News > Local >

Benue Attack: Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to IDPs

Benue Attacks Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons

The Nasarawa state deputy governor, Mr Silas Agara, explained that the materials were procured on the directive of Gov. Umaru Al-Makura for the IDPs.

Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons play

An IDP camp

(Independent)
The Nasarawa State Government, on Sunday, donated relief materials worth N50 million to displaced persons from Benue to the state’s border communities as a result of the attacks by suspected herdsmen.

The state deputy governor, Mr Silas Agara, who announced the items for distribution in Lafia, explained that the materials were procured on the directive of Gov. Umaru Al-Makura for the IDPs in Awe and Keana Local Government Areas of the state.

Agara said that more than 15,000 persons including women, children and the aged, were currently housed in camps in the area.

The deputy governor said the relief materials were to ameliorate the hardship being faced by the displaced persons.

He said adequate security arrangements had been made to avoid diversion and ensure that the items were delivered to the targeted people.

ALSO READ: NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists

Agara said government officials and the leadership of the various cultural associations in the affected areas had been co-opted to ensure equitable distribution of the items.

Items donated include: 100 bags of rice, 2,000 tubers of yam, 50 bags of Garri, 5,000 Mats, 1,000  mattresses, 20 bags of beans, 20 bags of sugar, condiments as well as medical facilities to take care of their health needs.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Boniface Ifer, the President of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA), lauded the donor and assured equitable distribution of the items.

