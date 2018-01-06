Home > News > Local >

Benue Attacks :  NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists

NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists play

Armed Fulani herdsmen

(punch)
The National Association of Nigerian students (NANS), has called on the Federal Government to tag Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

The association said this in a statement condemning the killing of over 50 people in Tiv communities in Benue state.

According to Daily Post, NANS spokesman, Comrade Okereafor Bestman Opeyemi described the attack as callous.

Opeyemi who also said it was a barbaric act, added that  Fulani herdsmen are a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said “The National Association Of Nigerian Students condemns in all totality the New year herdsmen attack on residents of Benue state, leaving at least 33 people dead and several others injured, thereby causing residents to flee the State to seek refuge in Nasarawa State.

“We consider the heartless and cruel activities of the herdsmen as a threat to our democracy, and call on the Presidency to declare the herdsmen as a terrorist group and be treated as such without delay.

“NANS condoles with the family, and relatives of affected victims as well as the Benue State government; may God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, as we call on security agents to take prompt action aimed at bringing the perpetrators to book.”

ALSO READ: Benue Protesters charge Buhari to act on killing by Fulani herdsmen

Herdsmen group defends members’ actions

The umbrella body of Fulani Herdsmen, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Of Nigeria (MACBAN), while commenting on the incident in Benue state, said that its members were protecting themselves from cattle thieves.

The leader of MACBAN in Benue state, Garu Gololo, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin said that 1000 cows from his members as they were relocating to Taraba state.

Buhari condemns the attacks

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the massacre of dozens of people in Tiv communities in Benue State that was allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in attacks between Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

