Multiple auto crash claims 4, injures 19 others in Kano State

Four people have been confirmed dead and 19 others sustained various degrees of injury in a multiple accident on Bauchi Road by Dogon Danmarke in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, who confirmed the crash, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the accident occurred at 10:44 a.m.

“We received a distress call today (Friday) from one Mr Philip from Wudil Division at about 10:44 a.m that there was an accident on Bauchi Road by Dogon Danmarke Road.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 11:12 a.m to rescue the victims,” Mohammed said.

He said three vehicles, a Toyota Hummer, SA 297 GME; Golf, SSP 134 ES; and Sharon Golf, SA 158 PAT collided during the incident.

He said the accident was caused by speeding and loss of control, adding that 23 people were involved in the accident.

The spokesman noted that the victims were conveyed to Wudil General Hospital where the doctor confirmed four dead and 19 people receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations, especially on highways so as to minimise accidents and save lives and property.