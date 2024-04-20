ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCCPC begins fact-finding engagements in markets to crash food prices

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some traders, who spoke during the engagement said the prices of their goods had tripled from their suppliers hence the reason for the hike of prices on consumers.

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Ms Boladale Adeyinka, the Director of Surveillance and Investigations of the Commission, said on Friday at Masaka Village market, Karu Local Government, Nasarawa State, that the mission was geared toward crashing the prices of food.

Adeyinka said that the findings in the market showed that transportation costs from the farm to the market and multiple taxation were major reasons for the high cost of food in the markets.

She said that other factors like the high cost of pesticides and insecurity had also contributed to the hike in food prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyinka said the Commission would develop a concise report of all the multiple taxes and advise the government on how to unlock, remove or reduce the taxes.

“This is a fact-finding mission, an investigative mission to gather information directly from the sources. The food price campaign continues.

“We are here to come and find out from three levels of stakeholders market executives, sellers and consumers.

“This is a big market for direct food supply from the farms to the market so we wanted to see the value chain interacting with cost variables.

“We had a meeting with the market executives to find out if they are issuing levies, taxes, things that are added to the cost starting from the farmer to the sellers,’’ she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Danlami Gimba, the General Chairman, of Masaka Market, Karu, said that transportation was the major cause of the hike in food prices.

Gimba appealed to the government to reduce the price of petrol to help reduce transportation costs which would help reduce the prices of food items.

Some traders, who spoke during the engagement said the prices of their goods had tripled from their suppliers hence the reason for the hike of prices on consumers.

Mrs Naomi Zakari, a yam dealer at the market, said that one trip of yam containing 100 tubers that were sold to them in Benue State for N15,000 is now being sold for N50,000.

She said the suppliers had attributed the hike in the price to the high cost of pesticides, fertilisers and transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zakaria, however, appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the price of fuel.

Miss Faith Wakili, a seller of maize said that even the dealers were also complaining of the hike in price, adding that hunger was ravaging many households.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FCCPC would take its engagement to various markets in and out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

French police detain man who threatened to bomb Iran consulate in Paris

French police detain man who threatened to bomb Iran consulate in Paris

FCCPC begins fact-finding engagements in markets to crash food prices

FCCPC begins fact-finding engagements in markets to crash food prices

Gunmen kill 13 persons in fresh Plateau attack - Police

Gunmen kill 13 persons in fresh Plateau attack - Police

Aiyedatiwa, 15 other APC aspirants jostle for 171,922 votes at Ondo guber primary

Aiyedatiwa, 15 other APC aspirants jostle for 171,922 votes at Ondo guber primary

Tinubu wants South Korean company to establish production bases in Nigeria

Tinubu wants South Korean company to establish production bases in Nigeria

NCDC remains concerned as mysterious illness continues to spread in 3 northern states

NCDC remains concerned as mysterious illness continues to spread in 3 northern states

Only God gives power, Atiku resigned to fate in WhatsApp chat with supporters

Only God gives power, Atiku resigned to fate in WhatsApp chat with supporters

Why Kogi Assembly can't impeach Ododo over Yahaya Bello's escape - Speaker

Why Kogi Assembly can't impeach Ododo over Yahaya Bello's escape - Speaker

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, and more than 90 of them are still not back home

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014