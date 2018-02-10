Lalong swears in Grand Khadi, 2 LG Chairmen

news

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Saturday in Jos swore in Justice Umar Abdullahi as the acting Grand Khadi of the state.

Abdullahi replaces Justice Shuaibu Kanam, who retired on Friday, after 35 years of service.

Also sworn in were Mr Boniface Gwotbit and Malam Hassan Garba, newly appointed Chairmen, Interim Management Committees of Mikang and Wase Local Governments.

The duo will replace Ezekiel Vulgab and Ado Buba who recently resigned to contest for seats in the botched local government elections.

In a brief speech shortly after administering the oaths of office on the trio, Lalong urged them to respect their oaths and steer clear of public funds.

“You should strive to exhibit exemplary conduct by being discipline, transparent and patriotic.

“Your appointment is based on trust; you should never betray this trust,” he said.

He called on Plateau residents to support the new officers and avoid any pressure that could force them into doing what was wrong.

Justice Abdullahi, who responded on behalf of the officers, thanked the governor for the appointment and promised to serve the people of Plateau diligently.