Home > News > Local >

Lagos Muslim pilgrims board begins payment for BTA

2018 Hajj Lagos Muslim pilgrims board begins payment for BTA

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, announced this on Friday in Lagos at a meeting with 19 appointed coordinators to manage pilgrim affairs in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Lateef Abdul-Hakeem play

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Lateef Abdul-Hakeem

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced payment of Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) to intending pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, announced this on Friday in Lagos at a meeting with 19 appointed coordinators to manage pilgrim affairs in the state.

AbdulLateef, who doubles as the “Amir-ul-Hajj” for Lagos state, said that pilgrims would be given the opportunity to exchange a minimum of N244,000 for 800 dollars within a two week window.

“We urge the pilgrims to proceed to the pilgrim board’s office at the old secretariat for their BTA without further delay.

“Each pilgrim is entitled to exchange a minimum of 800 dollars for N244,000 at the official rate of N305.00 to a dollar as directed by the Federal Government,” he said.

He advised the intending pilgrims to take advantage of the concessionary exchange rate and to present their receipt of payment and international passport to get their BTA.

“It is advisable that they come forward before the window closes because the dollar rate is higher in the black markets and banks.

“Only fully paid pilgrims are entitled to the official rate and must come with their receipts of payment and international passports,” he said.

He also advised Muslims to use the fasting period to seek Allah’s forgiveness and mercy for themselves and other faithful worldwide.

You should invest your resources to propagate good deeds and help your Muslim brothers and sisters as much as you can as this is more rewarding in this blessed month of Ramadan,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Muftau Okoya, emphasised the directive of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) that all intending pilgrims must possess a National Identity Card.

He urged the intending pilgrims to register for the identity cards, while expressing the determination of the state government to ensure a successful Hajj.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Monica Osagie Student in OAU sex for mark scandal narrates how it all...bullet
2 Amnesty International ‘Nigerian soldiers rape girls in IDP camps in...bullet
3 Power Supply NNPC, NAOC move to add 500MW to national gridbullet

Related Articles

In Kwara State Hajj board warns intending pilgrims against paying to agents
Lagos State Muslim welfare board to refund N30m to 2017 pilgrims
Politics Chinese Muslims have to pledge loyalty to the Communist Party before they can leave the country for the journey to Mecca
Osinbajo Full text of VP's address at Tinubu event
2018 Hajj Registration NAHCON extends payment deadline to end of April
2018 Hajj Fares Group urges NAHCON to extend payment deadline
Yusuf Adebay NAHCON sensitises intending pilgrims on early preparation for 2018 Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Board fixes April 30 deadline for payment of 2018 hajj fare
National Hajj Commission NAHCON to educate intending pilgrims on Saudi’s new policies

Local

A girl is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 15, 2016.
In Yobe UN allocates $2m to support cholera outbreak response
NDLEA  impounds 4,000Kg of illicit drugs.
In FCT NDLEA to curb drug abuse through “special raids”
Police arrest navy officer, 11 others for armed robbery
In Oyo Police arrest navy officer, 11 others for armed robbery
Soldiers who rape girls in IDP camps should be punished
Pulse Opinion Soldiers who rape girls in IDP camps should be severely punished