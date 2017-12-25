Kerosene Explosion :  DPR urges media to sensitise public on dangers

news

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Eket field office has urged the media to sensitise the public on dangers of kerosene explosion across the state.

Mr Tamunoiminabo Sundaye, the Operations Controller of DPR gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Monday.

He said the media should carry out sensitisation on dangers of kerosene explosion to rural areas who do not have access to communication.

He said that the department had commenced jingles on how to curb kerosene explosion in the state.

“The media should sensitise the public on the dangers caused by kerosene explosion,” Sundaye stressed.

He expressed concern over kerosene explosion that occurred in the state last week.

Sundaye advised the public to always buy kerosene from licenced filling stations and depots which product quality could be ascertained.

He further advised the public to ensure that lanterns and cooking stoves were off before refilling and keep kerosene containers away from naked flames.

He said that the department was partnering security agencies to arrest and prosecute road side peddlers in the state.

The Operations Controller called on the public to report suspected sources and dealers to law enforcement agencies and DPR for appropriate sanction.

Meanwhile, most filling stations in Akwa Ibom were selling petrol between N220 and N250 per litre.