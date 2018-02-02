Home > News > Local >

Kaduna govt provides accommodation for teachers

El-Rufai Kaduna govt provides accommodation for teachers, increase salaries

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani said that the teachers will receive motorcycles to ease their transportation challenges.

  • Published:
Kaduna govt provides accommodation for teachers, increase salaries play

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@AHayatu)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kaduna state government has revealed that headteachers will be given 3-Bedroom flats, while other teachers will get 2-bedrooms flats.

According to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani, the move is to ensure that the teachers posted to rural areas are retained.

Sani also said that the teachers will receive motorcycles to ease their transportation challenges, LIB reports.

The commissioner also revealed that the salaries of public school teachers have been increased increased by 32.5%.

He said “27.5 per cent would be added to all the teachers while 5% was an incentive for teachers posted rural areas.”

Speaking on the replacement of the 22,000 sacked teachers, the commissioner said that 10,000 new teachers will soon be posted to all the local government areas of the state.

ALSO READ: El-Rufai sacks 4,000 workers to cut overhead cost

Sani also said that the state government is committed to providing quality education, adding that schools will no longer be a dumping ground for people looking for jobs.

NUT, El-Rufai at loggerheads

The Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers had earlier criticised Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s decision to sack over 20,000 teachers.

The Governor took the decision following the inability of the teachers to pass a test, based on primary 4 curriculum.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen Presidency tells us something it hasn't told anyone elsebullet
2 In Benue Youths reportedly kill 7 Fulanisbullet
3 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen Killings El-Rufai, Ortom, Bello, Ishaku, Bindow meet security chiefs over crisis
El-Rufai Kaduna NUT to begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 over sack of teachers
Illegal Migration El-Rufai seeks involvement of Governor Forum
Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna govt announces 32.5% salary increase for teachers
In Kaduna Suspected herdsmen kill 7, burn houses
Osinbajo VP meets committee tasked with ending herdsmen crisis

Local

Senate grills IGP Idris over Benue killings
Ibrahim Idris Senate grills IGP over Benue killings
Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra
Alex Ekwueme Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra
Lagosians are not too pleased with new tariff hike
Lekki Toll Gates Lagosians are not too pleased with new tariff hike
Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes in Ondo
In Ondo Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes