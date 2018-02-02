news

The Kaduna state government has revealed that headteachers will be given 3-Bedroom flats, while other teachers will get 2-bedrooms flats.

According to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani, the move is to ensure that the teachers posted to rural areas are retained.

Sani also said that the teachers will receive motorcycles to ease their transportation challenges, LIB reports.

The commissioner also revealed that the salaries of public school teachers have been increased increased by 32.5%.

He said “27.5 per cent would be added to all the teachers while 5% was an incentive for teachers posted rural areas.”

Speaking on the replacement of the 22,000 sacked teachers, the commissioner said that 10,000 new teachers will soon be posted to all the local government areas of the state.

Sani also said that the state government is committed to providing quality education, adding that schools will no longer be a dumping ground for people looking for jobs.

NUT, El-Rufai at loggerheads

The Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers had earlier criticised Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s decision to sack over 20,000 teachers.