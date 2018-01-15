Home > News > Local >

Innoson supplies Army with military vehicles to fight Boko Haram

The vehicles have been deployed to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Army vehicles manufactured by Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company

The Nigerian Army has taken delivery of some military vehicles from automobile manufacturing company, Innoson, to deploy in its ongoing war against terrorist group, Boko Haram.

This is a fulfillment of the partnership between both parties for the manufacturing of locally-made military equipment and vehicles for the army.

The Nigerian Army announced on Monday, January 15, 2018, that the vehicles have been deployed to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting Boko Haram in the northeast.

The statement read, "To make good its promise, the Nigerian Army has started taking delivery of some of the vehicles it has ordered from Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company which it further configured fit for deployment into Operation LAFIYA DOLE theatre of operations."

40 vehicles already delivered

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, announced earlier in January that the army would partner with Innoson in the modification and production of other military equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles.

He noted that the army had already acquired 40 vehicles from the company after it donated three vehicles to the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said the previously donated vehicles "proved to be useful, comfortable and convenient for military operations" especially for the northeast terrain.

