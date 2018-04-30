Here are 7 key things Donald Trump told Buhari

news

US President Donald Trump on Monday, April 30, hosted President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House.

Before the two leaders addressed a joint press conference, they had a meeting at the Oval Office, where they discussed Nigeria's security, economy among others.

Here are seven important things Trump said about Nigeria:

1. We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen.

2. Nigeria has a reputation for very massive corruption. I also know that the President (Buhari) has been able to cut that down very substantially. We talked about that, he is working on it and they have made a lot of progress and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress.

3. We have a lot of people in this country that invests in Nigeria, so cutting down on that corruption element and a corrupt element is very important to us and the President (Buhari) will be able to do that.

4. Nigeria is one of the first African nation to join the coalition to defeat ISIS and Nigerian forces are currently leading regional efforts to defeat ISIS in West Africa and doing very well as we have. Nigeria is also leading Africa in the fight against Boko Haram.

5. We are also helping our Nigerian partners by facilitating intelligence, cooperation and providing training and military equipment to Nigerian forces. For example, we recently sold Nigeria 12 US A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, great aircraft, in the first ever sale of American military equipment to Nigeria.

6. I would very much like to visit Nigeria. It is an amazing country and in certain ways, I hear from the standpoint of the beauty of a country, there is no country more beautiful.

7. (On Trump's alleged "shithole" comment about African nations) We didn’t discuss it because the President (Buhari) knows me and he knows where I am coming from and I appreciate that.

Watch Buhari and Trump's joint press conference below: