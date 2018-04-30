Home > News > Local >

The president missed the mark on the number of girls that were kidnapped and eventually released.

President Muhammadu Buhari with President Donald Trump

While meeting with United States president, Donald Trump, at the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari made a numerical error while talking about the Dapchi abduction that happened this year.

Back in February 2018, Boko Haram militants invaded Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari local government area of Yobe and abducted 111 schoolgirls with two other students, a boy and a guy, making 113 abducted students in total.

106 of the girls, along with the boy, were released one month later on March 21, 2018, but five were reported dead while one, Leah Sharibu, was not released because she refused to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam like the terrorists demanded.

While addressing journalists with President Trump on Monday President Buhari made a mess of the actual number of kidnapped girls when his US counterpart asked him about the abduction.

Buhari said, "...but the Dapchi one, 106 that were kidnapped, we got 100 back, four died, and one is still held in captivity."

Even though the president messed up the figures of the kidnapped students, his acknowledgement of the four that died (five actually died) is the first time the federal government has admitted that some of the girls died despite reliable reports about it immediately the girls got back.

