Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has accused the Federal Government of justifying the killings allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

This is coming after the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali reportedly said that the anti-grazing law in Benue is the cause of the killings.

Dan-Ali, while speaking to newsmen, said “Look at this issue (killings in Benue and Taraba), what is the remote cause of the farmers’ crisis? Since the nation ’s independence, we know there used to be a route whereby the cattle rearers take because they are all over the nation.

“If you go to Bayelsa or Ogun, you will see them . If those routes are blocked, what do you expect will happen? These people are Nigerians. It is just like one going to block the shoreline ; does that make sense to you ? These are the remote causes of the crisis. But the immediate cause is the grazing law.”

Some state Governors had passed laws banning open grazing by herdsmen, to curb the constant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said “State governments are constitutionally empowered to make laws for the good governance and peaceful coexistence in their states.

“The killings were there before the laws came into being. The laws are part of the solution to end the killings. We are indeed surprised that the minister could say that.

“The Department of State Services, in its report, said the killings were done by Islamic State in West Africa and the minister is blaming the killings on blockage of cattle routes and anti- open grazing laws. So, who do we believe?”

DSS blames Benue killings on ISIS

The Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies recently revealed that the Islamic State in West Africa network might be responsible for the killings in Benue state and other parts of the country.

The agency also revealed that foreign terrorists are recruiting young men to kill innocent people, adding that the aim of the attacks is to cause tension and distrust, so as to destabilise the country.

