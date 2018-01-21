news

The Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies have revealed that the Islamic State in West Africa network might be responsible for the killings in Benue state and other parts of the country.

According to Punch, an unnamed government official said that security agencies, including the DSS, revealed that foreign terrorists are recruiting young men to kill innocent people.

The senior government official also said that the aim of the attacks is to cause tension and distrust, so as to destabilise the country.

Punch reports that the revelation was contained in a security report which the DSS submitted to President Buhari by security agencies and the DSS.

Speaking further, the official said that some of the suspects arrested can only speak the French language.

Speaking on the report, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu confirmed that Buhari has received reports from security agencies.

Shehu was however quick to add that he does not know the content of the reports.

According to the source who spoke to Punch, “A good number of the Islamic State terrorists have been arrested not only in the Benue valley but significantly in several towns in Edo State, specifically in Akoko-Edo, Okpella and Benin as well as in Okene, in Kogi State.

“It is understood that the cell which has members in different parts of the country concentrates on recruiting young men to fight for the Islamic State in West Africa by unleashing the cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

“There was intelligence report that they had planned several attacks here, before and during Christmas and the New Year. Their bombing targets included fuel depots, foreign missions and police and military establishments.

“Their network is very wide. But so much was achieved by the DSS which had made a significant number of arrests in the last two months that helped to preempt those attacks.”

Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago

Recently, Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Tunde Bakare alleged that President Buhari was informed of Fulani herdsmen attacks 18 months ago.

Bakare also released a letter written by a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, informing him of impending attacks.

The outspoken pastor said that the President and his team have failed in the area of security.