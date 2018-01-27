Fulanis are cannot be defeated - Usman Bello

Home > News > Local >

Bello also said that his ethnic group cannot be run down by any ethnic group in Nigeria

No ethic group can fight us face to face - Ahmad Usman Bello play

An armed Fulani herdsman.

The National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Malalm Ahmad Usman Bello has said that the Fulanis are unbeatable.

Bello also said that his ethnic group cannot be run down by any ethnic group in Nigeria, Tribune reports.

This is coming as a cross section of Nigerians have condemned the several killings in Benue and Taraba state, allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

According to him, “Take it or not, Fulanis have remained unbeatable; no ethnic group can fight us face to face. Any ethnic group that fights us will learn a bitter lesson."

Bello also said that the Fulanis are the largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Benue's Fulani herdsmen crisis

“It is in our own interest that the country lives in peace [and for the country] to be united. If anything happens in Nigeria, we are the ones to lose because we have more people than any other ethnic groups. When you have more people, if any war occurred, certainly we Fulanis would have more dead people to record. And we are not beggars as we are equally blessed with wealth,” he added.

Buhari is protecting Fulanis

Recently, Governor Ayo Fayose called on President Muhammdau Buhari to stop protecting Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor also urged the President to initiate military action against the menace of Fulani herdsmen especially in the northern region.

