FG completes N24bn head office building for EFCC

The project was approved eight years ago during the tenure of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

  • Published:
EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that the Federal Government spent the sum of N24 billion on its new head office which will become operational next month.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved N18 billion for the 10-storey building on November 24, 2010, during the tenure of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a report by The Nation, Magu revealed on Sunday, April 22, 2018, that President Muhammadu Buhari prioritised the completion of the building as a show of his commitment to the war against corruption.

He said, "I am excited that the headquarters is ready for use. The Federal Government has spent over N24 billion to build it. I will crosscheck to give you the exact figure.

"I thank Mr President for according this project a priority. It is part of his commitment to the anti-graft war. This is a legacy project, which many generations will be proud of.

"No leader in Africa has provided such a conducive environment for an anti-corruption agency like President Buhari has done. We have also received support from ministers and MDAs on release of funds and necessary infrastructure.

"This commission is grateful to the National Assembly for its interest in the project. Speaker Yakubu Dogara,  Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, chairmen and members of committees on Anti-corruption always visited the site to monitor the work.

"It shows that if we are determined, we can be on the same page on this war against corruption. It is not a personal thing.

"We are hosting heads of anti-graft agencies in the Commonwealth (Africa chapter) in May and we are hopeful the headquarters will be ready for occupation because it is more than 95 per cent completed."

Magu also revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will soon inspect the facility while President Buhari will inaugurate it before the anti-graft agency moves in.

The project was initiated when Farida Waziri was the EFCC boss but hit a snag under the leadership of Ibrahim Lamorde who couldn't push its completion through before Magu was brought in to head the agency.

