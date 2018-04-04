Dogara mourns exit of former Rep, Independence Ogunewe

news

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the demise of a two term member of the House, Mr Independence Ogunewe as a `great loss’ to Nigeria.

Dogara in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, in Abuja on Wednesday, said he received the news of Ogunewe’s death with shock and prayed for the repose of the lawmaker’s soul.

Dogara said the late Ogunewe, who was a member of the 5th and 6th Assemblies, was a man of courage who stood for the truth always.

The speaker prayed the Lord to grant his immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Ogunewe, who was a member of the PDP, represented Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency and spent two terms between 2003 and 2011.

He was reportedly found dead in his Abuja home on Tuesday evening. The cause of the former lawmaker’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Ogunewe was born in Warri on the April 22, 1960 and hailed from Mbaise, Imo State.

He died aged fifty-seven (57).