President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, has been flown abroad after emerging critically injured from a power bike crash on Boxing Day, according to reports.

Yusuf fractured head and limb in the accident and was first checked into the Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja.

Critical condition

On Wednesday, Pulse had reported that Yusuf was critically injured from the crash and plans were underway to fly him abroad for better medical care—with Germany mooted as a possible destination.

TheCable reports that Yusuf has now been flown out of the country early Thursday morning, December 28.

The online news platform adds that Yusuf was driven to the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja, in an ambulance with oxygen support.

He was then flown out in an air ambulance, secured by the family, under the care of a Nigerian doctor and three paramedics.

An orthopaedic consultant with specialisation in head injuries was also on the flight to monitor his progress.

We’ll fill you in as details unfold.