Home > News > Local >

Buhari will fulfill his campaign promises - Oyegun assures

Buhari 'President will fulfill his campaign promises,' APC Chairman says in New Year message

He admitted that the year 2017 was a challenging one for many Nigerians but expressed optimism that the new year would be better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari will fulfill his campaign promises - Oyegun says in New Year message play

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National Chairman of the All Progressives Comgress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is making efforts to fulfil its 2015 promises.

He admitted that the year 2017 was a challenging one for many Nigerians but expressed optimism that the new year would be better.

Oyegun stated in Abuja in his New Year message.

He said, "Indeed, the collective task before us is converting our country’s potential – derived from size, demography, human and natural resources –to greatness.

"While the task may seem onerous, it is achievable. With the right ethics, morality, attitudes and priorities, we will get out of our current societal morass that has found expression in our economic challenges, bad politics, ethno-religious divisions and other negative aspects of our national life, sooner than sceptics believe is possible."

ALSO READ: APC caucus pass vote of confidence on Oyegun

The APC chairman said the party was aware of the hardships faced by Nigerians.

He said, "We are acutely aware of our current national challenges, particularly the economy.

"However, we assure Nigerians that the administration is not asleep, but working assiduously to address these challenges and meet the expectations of Nigerians.

"We remain focused and solidly committed to delivering on our party’s 2015 election promises which were largely hinged on curbing corruption, restoring the economy and the security of the nation."

On corruption, Oyegun said; "Corruption has, for long, enabled its perpetrators to divert resources for delivering development to the citizenry and as a result bred discontent, which religious bigots and ethnic jingoists take advantage of to create insecurity and other societal malaise.

"Therefore, the solution is the enthronement and entrenchment of quality and accountable leadership in governance."

The President is also expected to address the nation on New Year's day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

David Mark EFCC grills ex-Senate President over N5.4B campaign funds, seizes passport
2018 Budget FG set to sell National Theatre, other key assets to fund budget
Pulse List 2017 Most memorable Buhari quotes of the year
Buhari President lauds Benin Kingdom for stabilising Nigeria
2018 Budget APC chairman, Oyegun appeals to Nigerians to be patient with government
Tinubu APC national leader says cabal is a myth
Adeniyi Aso Rock security deny former presidential aide entry

Local

Buhari says Nigerians are very impatient
Buhari President says Nigerians are very impatient as a people
Here's full text of president's independence day address to Nigerians
Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
President says Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation
Buhari President vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity
Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others
Nigerian Air Force Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others