President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on January 1, 2018.

According to a statement from the presidency, "president Buhari will make a national broadcast at 7am tomorrow, January 1, 2018".

The broadcast will be aired across all local television stations and state owned radio stations.

The president's broadcast is expected to briefly outline achievements, challenges thus far and plans for a most decisive year for the administration.