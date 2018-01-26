Buhari signs lawmakers' immunity, 7 other bills into law

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, eight bills which include an immunity bill on lawmakers on Friday, January 26, 2018.

The laws earlier passed by the National Assembly was signed into law by the President in a brief signing ceremony that held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The senior special assistant to president Buhari on national assembly matters (senate), Ita Enang, made this known after the signing ceremony.

Enang disclosed that the bills signed include the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges), 2018.

The bills passed into Law

Enang said the Legislative House Powers and Privileges Act signed into law by President Buhari will grant the legislative houses in the national assembly and state houses of assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the house or committee.

The newly signed law, according to Enang, is meant to strengthen the power of the legislators to carry out their legislative functions.

Other bills signed by the president are Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018; Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018 and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018.