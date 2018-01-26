Buhari signs lawmakers' immunity, 7 other bills into law

Enang disclosed that the bills signed include the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges), 2018.
The laws earlier passed by the National Assembly was signed into law by the President in a brief signing ceremony that held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The senior special assistant to president Buhari on national assembly matters (senate), Ita Enang, made this known after the signing ceremony.
Enang said the Legislative House Powers and Privileges Act signed into law by President Buhari will grant the legislative houses in the national assembly and state houses of assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the house or committee.
The newly signed law, according to Enang, is meant to strengthen the power of the legislators to carry out their legislative functions.