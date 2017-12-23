Home > News > Local >

Buhari says Jonathan ruined Nigeria

Buhari ‘I was shaking when I took over from Jonathan,’ president says

President Buhari says he met a country in comatose when he took over from Jonathan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@Laurestar)
President Muhammadu Buhari says he was literally quaking in his shoes when he assumed the reins of the nation’s leadership in May of 2015.

The APC backed Buhari unseated Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP during a fiercely contested presidential election in the spring of 2015.

Buhari and his political party haven’t stopped talking about the rot they met on the ground; and today presented one more opportunity.

“Some of the things I saw here were unbelievable. I still shudder and wonder how a country can survive under such abuses,” Buhari told a group of supporters in Abuja, Friday.

“It is only by an act of God that we survived,” the president added.

Mohammadu Buhari (R) defeated Nigeria's former president Goodluck Jonathan in March 28 elections -- the first time in Nigeria's history that an opposition candidate had beaten a sitting president play Jonathan hands over to Buhari (AFP/File)

 

ALSO READ: President considered fleeing Nigeria

The president also said his administration has been able to correct several wrongs of the previous administration which crippled the economy.

Sticking together

Buhari commended his supporters for their resilience through a tough spell and for sticking with him.

“I can never forget your sacrifices and I am grateful for all. You never gave up when things were bleak, and we needed to survive. I can’t express my gratitude enough.

“In spite of the environment you found yourself, you kept believing and pushing. Some of you were really exposed to risks. My consolation is that you voluntarily threw in your lot with me.

“Some of you exposed yourself so much, and I knew it. I urge you to still stick to your principled ways of doing things and our country will be the better for it", he said.

