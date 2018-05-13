Buhari congratulates Badejo-Okusanya on re-election as APRA President

Home > News > Local >

The felicitation message is in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday.

Nigeria would have collapsed without Buhari - Keyamo play

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Yomi Badejo-Okusanya
on his re-election as President of African Public Relations Association (APRA) for another two-year tenure.

Shehu stated that Badejo-Okusanya was re-elected at the just concluded 2018 annual conference of APRA
in Gaborone, Botswana.

He noted that the President also commended other Nigerian PR firms — CMC Connect, Red Media and PR Nigeria — which won continental awards at the conference.

President Buhari assured the award winners that his administration would continue to support their works in promoting positive image of Nigeria.

The President said he believed Badejo-Okusanya’s inspiring and remarkable works in public relations over the years made him to stand out as a national, continental and global PR icon.

According to him, the latest endorsement of the MD/CEO, CMC Connect by his peers in Botswana is an expression of confidence that under his watch, public relations practice in Africa has come of age, despite all odds, and is adding value in developing the continent.

Buhari welcomed the various activities of the association in promoting economic integration of Africa, infrastructure and technology advancement, good governance, health and poverty reduction, among others.

He urged the association not to waiver in its determination to showcase Africa in a more positive light, as a continent with a rich culture and diversity, unique tourism, choice investment destination and an innovative, young and talented population.

He wished the APRA President a successful new tenure.

Badejo-Okusanya who holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from University of Benin, began his career in marketing communications in 1988 with CT & A, a Lagos based advertising agency and became a Director in 1991.

YBO, as he is often called, has a strong passion for the practice of public relations in Africa.

Over the years, he has proven to be a giant in Public Relations industry with over two decades of work experience in Integrated Marketing Communications, coupled with his pioneering of the perception management business in the Nigerian communication market.

