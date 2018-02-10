Boko Haram free abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women

news

The deadly Nigerian insurgents, Boko Haram have released three abducted University of Maiduguri lecturers as well as some 10 women.

In a series of tweets by the Presidency, the lecturers and women, who were abducted in 2017 while on an oil exploration trip in the Northeast of Nigeria, were freed on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

The Presidency's Tweets

"Three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, and 10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, have been released.

"Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari, and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC.

ALSO READ: 5 lecturers killed, others abducted by Boko Haram - UNIMAID union

"All 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the DSS and are on their way to Abuja with the assistance of HQNigerianArmy and NigAirForce. In anticipation of their arrival at the DSS headquarters, a team of doctors and psychologists has been placed on standby."

Nigerian army boasts of complete defeat of Boko Haram

The release is coming a week after the Nigerian Army and Joint Task Force boasted of completely defeating Boko Haram.

The theatre commander, operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, boasted of completely defeating the men of Shekau led Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern region of Nigeria.

“We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs," Nicholas boasted while inaugurating the Nigeria-Cameroun Military joint mission.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo to receive 21 girls released by Boko Haram

Red Cross' intervention in freedom of abducted persons

The intervention of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC in the freedom of people abducted by the Boko Haram sect can not be overlooked.

In late 2016 as well as 2017 when some girls, who were said to be some of the abducted Chibok girls were released, the process was facilitated with the help of the ICRC.

In the recent release, the Presidency confirmed that the release of the 13 abducted persons followed a series of negotiations facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC as directed by President Buhari.