Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram free abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women

Boko Haram Terrorists free 3 abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women

The three lecturers and 10 women, who were abducted in 2017 while on an oil exploration trip in the Northeast of Nigeria, were freed on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

  • Published:
Boko Haram free abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women play

Some of the Chibok girls freed by the Boko Haram in 2017 (picture is for illustration purpose)

(Gistmania)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The deadly Nigerian insurgents, Boko Haram have released three abducted University of Maiduguri lecturers as well as some 10 women.

In a series of tweets by the Presidency, the lecturers and women, who were abducted in 2017 while on an oil exploration trip in the Northeast of Nigeria, were freed on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

The Presidency's Tweets

"Three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, and 10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, have been released.

 

"Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari, and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC.

 

ALSO READ: 5 lecturers killed, others abducted by Boko Haram - UNIMAID union

"All 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the DSS and are on their way to Abuja with the assistance of HQNigerianArmy and NigAirForce. In anticipation of their arrival at the DSS headquarters, a team of doctors and psychologists has been placed on standby."

Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria's president in 2015 in a peaceful handover of power after becoming the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting president play

Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria's president in 2015 in a peaceful handover of power after becoming the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting president

(AFP/File)

 

 

Nigerian army boasts of complete defeat of Boko Haram

The release is coming a week after the Nigerian Army and Joint Task Force boasted of completely defeating Boko Haram.

The theatre commander, operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, boasted of completely defeating the men of Shekau led Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern region of Nigeria.

We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs," Nicholas boasted while inaugurating the Nigeria-Cameroun Military joint mission.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo to receive 21 girls released by Boko Haram

Red Cross' intervention in freedom of abducted persons

The intervention of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC in the freedom of people abducted by the Boko Haram sect can not be overlooked.

In late 2016 as well as 2017 when some girls, who were said to be some of the abducted Chibok girls were released, the process was facilitated with the help of the ICRC.

In the recent release, the Presidency confirmed that the release of the 13 abducted persons followed a series of negotiations facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC as directed by President Buhari.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lekki Toll Hike Area Boys smash phones and cameras as Lagosians protest...bullet
2 Buhari 7 ways president said you've been unfair to him over Fulani...bullet
3 Buhari 3 appointees president hasn't sacked in spite of corruption...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram A timeline of terror group's attacks in 2017
In Maiduguri 2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks
In Maiduguri 7 killed, 15 injured as suicide bombers attack IDP camps
Boko Haram Dismissed Air Force officer among terrorists arrested by police in Kano
Boko Haram Another terrorist attack on UNIMAID fails
In Maiduguri 8 reported dead as suicide bombers attack mosque
Boko Haram 12-year-old boy killed in Borno bomb blast
El-Rufai Southern Kaduna students pass vote of no confidence on Governor
Boko Haram Police deploy 3000 personnel to towns liberated from insurgents
UNIMAID Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches

Local

Sunny, hazy, cloudy skies to prevail Sunday
Weather Forecast Expect partly cloudy skies, sunny, hazy weather on Sunday – NiMet
4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team in Benue
In Benue 4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong
Plateau State Governor Lalong swears in Grand Khadi, 2 LG Chairmen
Atiku Abubakar condemns Mubi attack
Atiku Former Vice president condoles with Buhari, Buratai over death of loved ones