Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with links to Boko Haram has revealed how members of the Boko Haram sect kidnapped the Chibok girls.

The students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno state in April 2014.

According to him, “Four years ago, a middle ranking BH commander led dozens of fighters in search of food and other supplies in the remote town of Chibok, like an afterthought, they saw a chance to abduct school girls in GSS Chibok, the girls at the time were preparing for their exams.

“The dozens of BH fighters faced no opposition during the abductn, as they struggled to convey their captives to the forest of Alagarno, the insurgent's first war capital, which they named Timbuktu. It was in Timbuktu that they organised most of the horror we experience today.”

Boko Haram didn’t know what to do with Chibok girls

Salkida also revealed that Boko Haram did not know what to do with the Chibok girls initially.

He said “Some of the girls were lucky to have escaped on their way to Timbuktu that night, because there were fewer fighters to hold more than 200 girls. At the beginning, the group didn't know what to do with the girls, at least, not in the first one month of their captivity.”

Students’ release became business transaction

Salkida also revealed how some people turned the negotiations to release the Chibok girls into a business transaction.

According to him, he was edged out of the negotiations because he became a pain in the neck of the government.

Though he did not state the particular administration in his tweets, he said he was glad.

His words: “Govt began to look for alternatives to conclude what I've started & my former couriers stepped in as the primary 'negotiators.' It was a break for me bcz it is no longer negotiations, but mere transaction. Another reason was my insistence that the process must be domesticated.

“I was a prickle in the flesh of our leadrs wt my counter claims of official narratives. A day after I exclusivly released a video of the girls, something I'v done in the past, I was declared wanted by same military tht provided me wt escorts, military aircraft for assignments.

“I was amazed to learn later that the terms that saw the release of some of the girls was unfavourable than what I presented, but as my friend will say, even if we come up with a cure for cancer, the war economy and elites would rather die than accept a cure from a talaka.”

The investigative reporter also revealed that only 15 of the abducted Chibok girls are alive.

According to him, the other girls died during exchange of fire between the Nigerian military and members of the dreaded terror group.