Ahmad Salkida, a well-known contact person to Boko Haram members, has revealed how the initial attempt to release the Chibok girls was messed up.

He also revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan began negotiations with Boko Haram two weeks after the students were abducted.

According to him, there was 'an open window, but zero will' by the former President’s administration to rescue the girls.

He said “… I got a proof of life for the president and another for the media in case I didn't get back. The demands of BH then were simple, they wanted detained members taken to Damaturu and they will move the girls to Buniyardi for swap somewhere in between. There was no word on ransom.

“I was provided with full military escorts frm Abj to Damaturu, Govt was supposed to make sure that 70 detainees were ready on my arrival in Damaturu to meet 30 there. The rest of the negotiating team was in Abj making sure the prisoners were on a plane before my arrival.”

Mission aborted

Salkida also revealed that the planned swap was aborted by the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), during Jonathan’s administration.

His words: “On arrival in Damaturu, the military commander there was not briefed about my work. He was merely told to expect a VIP? At that time, the girls have been moved by BH, but there was no prisoners for exchange and I got a call from the former CDS to abort the operation.

“The president later said before me that he did not call off the swap. There was a credible window, but zero Will to rescue the girls. BH were angry. I returned to the UAE to continue my hustle, but received invitatns not only by the former administratn, but the current govt.

“4 out of 5 process that I was involved in, we came close to a swap deal, but Govt in most instances did not provide the platform I presented with the required expertise. And whenever Govt dragged its feet, Shekau will shift the goal post.”

Shekau has no powers

Speaking on the plans to release the Chibok girls, Salkida said that Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau cannot facilitate their release.

His reason is that the remaining girls have been married and the sect’s leader has no right over them anymore.

According to him, “…they are no longer under the control of #AbubakarShekau. According to sources, they are now 'married' and only their 'husbands' can decide their fates.

“If they are divorced or the men are killed that is when Shekau's decision takes precedence, and in this instance, since the girls have been indoctrinated, their leader has no right to negotiate for their release, no matter the ransom offered, reliable multiple sources said.”

“The way out for these girls, is a military rescue or negotiate wt individual captors to release their 'wives' in return for some kind of deal, but this will mean death to these fighters bcz the terror group now sees the girls as part of their own and must be protected,” he added.