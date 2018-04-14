GEJ was secretly negotiating with Boko Haram – Ahmad Salkida

news

Ahmad Salkida, an investigative journalist with links to Boko Haram, has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan was working secretly to secure the release of the abducted Chibok girls, two weeks after they were taken from their school.

The students were kidnapped by Boko Haram members from the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state in April 2014.

According to Salkida, “However, what many people did not know was that two weeks into the abduction, the Jonathan administration was already in touch with me for the peaceful release of the girls. By the way, I was in self-exile after pressure from the same Govt.

“I took an excuse where I was doing a menial job in the UAE (but still reporting the insurgency), to see the president, which was facilitated by Aliyu Gebi and Labaran Maku. By the 3rd of May, I was already on my way from Abuja to Madagali, Marwa and finally to a BH camp.

“I got a proof of life for the president and another for the media in case I didn't get back. The demands of BH then were simple, they wanted detained members taken to Damaturu and they will move the girls to Buniyardi for swap somewhere in between. There was no word on ransom.”

Only 15 Chibok girls are alive

Salkida, in a series of tweets released recently, has revealed that only 15 of the abducted Chibok girls are alive.

According to him, the other girls died during exchange of fire between the Nigerian military and members of the dreaded terror group.

Shekau has no powers to release the girls

The journalist also stated that Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau cannot facilitate their release, because the remaining girls have been married and the sect’s leader has no right over them anymore.

According to Salkida,"What is the status of the remaining 15 girls as far as negotiations are concerned? My investigations also revealed that, they are no longer under the control of #AbubakarShekau. According to sources, they are now 'married' and only their 'husbands' can decide their fates.

“If they are divorced or the men are killed that is when Shekau's decision takes precedence, and in this instance, since the girls have been indoctrinated, their leader has no right to negotiate for their release, no matter the ransom offered, reliable multiple sources said.”

Adding that “The way out for these girls, is a military rescue or negotiate wt individual captors to release their 'wives' in return for some kind of deal, but this will mean death to these fighters bcz the terror group now sees the girls as part of their own and must be protected.”