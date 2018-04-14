Ahmad Salkida says only 15 Chibok girls are alive

news

Ahmad Salkida, an investigative reporter with links to Boko Haram has revealed that only 15 of the abducted Chibok girls are alive.

According to him, the other girls died during exchange of fire between the Nigerian military and members of the dreaded terror group.

Salkida made this known in a series of posts on his Twitter timeline.

He also stated that Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau cannot facilitate their release, because the remaining girls have been married and the sect’s leader has no right over them anymore.

Salkida said “Today, my painstaking investigations on the #Chibokschoolgirls revealed that just a handful of the 113 #ChibokGirls are alive. Many of the girls have died as a result of cross fires and bombardments of the security forces that no doubt were intent on rescuing them.

“I regret to state here that only 15 out of the 113 #Chibokgirls are alive today, based on my investigations in the last 3 months and we have already seen some of them in a video, which I exclusively obtained and was published on SR website.

“What is the status of the remaining 15 girls as far as negotiations are concerned? My investigations also revealed that, they are no longer under the control of #AbubakarShekau. According to sources, they are now 'married' and only their 'husbands' can decide their fates.

“If they are divorced or the men are killed that is when Shekau's decision takes precedence, and in this instance, since the girls have been indoctrinated, their leader has no right to negotiate for their release, no matter the ransom offered, reliable multiple sources said.”

ALSO READ: Twitter reactions to remaining students’ 4th year in Boko Haram’s captivity

Names of the 15 girls left

Salkida, in his tweet said that it will be unbearable to mention the names of the 15 girls who are alive.

The journalist also said that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to release their names.

The way out

According to him, “The way out for these girls, is a military rescue or negotiate wt individual captors to release their 'wives' in return for some kind of deal, but this will mean death to these fighters bcz the terror group now sees the girls as part of their own and must be protected.”

He also alleged that most of the reports that people get are choreographed

ALSO READ: 30 Chibok girls' parents visit Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Addressing the families of the girls who have not returned yet, Salkida said “My heartfelt condolences to the parents of the near 100 that have perished or have not returned home and apparently not with their captors. But you must always remember that your daughters were stronger than the rest of us that couldn't do more to avert this catastrophe.”

Salkida declared wanted

In 2016, the Nigerian Army declared Salkida wanted following his reportage and links with Boko haram.

The journalist was subsequently was arrested on Monday, September 5, 2016, when he came into the country from the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The Department of State Security (DSS) however released him 24-hours later, with Salkida saying that he was not arrested, adding that it was a misunderstanding.

FG releases video detailing efforts to release Chibok girls

The Federal Government recently released a video showing the efforts made by Buhari’s administration has made to secure the release of the girls on social media.