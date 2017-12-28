Biola Alabi is currently not eyeing VP Osinbajo's job

news

Media mogul, Biola Alabi, has hinted that she is currently not eyeing the job of incumbent Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Alabi's reaction is coming following a poster with her picture as the running mate to Fela Durotoye ahead of the 2019 elections.

In a statement, Biola pointed out that while the prospect is humbling, it is false for she currently abhors no such aspiration.

In her words: "With regards to the election poster being circulated, and the significant attention and feedback it has garnered since yesterday, I wish to say that while such a prospect is quite humbling, it is NOT true.

"I hereby state categorically, that neither I nor my organization, is in any way affiliated nor responsible for the conception, design and circulation of said poster."

Alabi however noted her gratitude to individuals and associates that offered support and counseling after the poster went viral.

"However, I am truly grateful to everyone who has reached out to me one way or another, offering counsel and pledging support for such a cause, although fictitious. I am indeed honoured by your faith and believe that somehow I could run for the highest office in Nigeria.

"What this confirms to me is there is indeed a strong clamour for young people in leadership, and there is already a significant portion of Nigeria’s electorate hopeful for this outcome. This should not go unnoticed.

"I do believe that young, qualified and credible Nigerians deserve a chance at leadership, and this is a dream that I look forward to witnessing in my lifetime. I remain committed to leveraging my platforms and network to support democracy, good governance and the progress of our great country Nigeria," she said.

Biola Alabi is an African media expert with over 25 years of local and global media experience, she is currently the CEO at Biola Alabi Media - a content creation and consulting company based in Lagos, Nigeria working across the world in broadcast, telecommunications and digital industries.

She was formerly MD African Magic under the umbrella of Multichoice where she created the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award amongst other contents.