Benue increases ransom on notorious killer from N10m to N50m

The suspect, Terwas Akwasa is allegedly responsible for the killing of over 50 people in Benue in 2017, among other crimes.

Herdsmen strike again in Benue, kill policeman, farmer play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Benue State Government has raised the ransom placed on a terror gang leader and most wanted criminal in the state, Terwas Akwasa, aka Gana, from N10 million to N50 million.

The fleeing suspect was declared wanted by the  state security council in April 2017 and placed a N10 million bounty on him.

While declaring Akwasa wanted last year, the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the man was responsible for the merciless killing of several innocent persons - 17 in Zaki Biam and about 50 in other different locations in Benue State.

He is also said to have killed Denen Igbana, the Special Adviser on Security to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, among others capital crimes.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, February 1, 2018, the state Commissioner for Information, Lawrence Onoja Jnr, said the decision to raise the bounty was reached at the state security council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi.

Ortom, Benue elders reject Buhari's plan for cattle colonies play Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@MBuhari)

 

Onoja said the upward review of the ransom became necessary due to the escalated crisis going on in Katsina Ala-Ukum axis.

The commissioner further said the state security council has placed a ban on the use of covered number plates and indiscriminate use of siren in the state.

According to him, the traditional rulers across the state have been given up to the end of February to stop concealing their number plates.

Onoja stressed that the state government neither owns nor sponsors any militia, stating that no member of Livestock Guard in the state is allowed to carry arms.

The state security council condemned the killings in Gboko on Wednesday and explained that the victims of the attack were not Fulanis.

The Commissioner assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

Since the wake of a new year, Benue has witnessed mass killings, mostly arising from the Fulani herdsmen crisis.

On January 11, a mass burial was held for 72 people killed by the herdsmen in Makurdi, Benue capital.

The killings began on New Year Day, when the cattle herders, widely believed to be from the Fulani tribe, went on a rampage wielding machetes and guns, following the enforcement of a new anti-grazing law.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since ordered the deployment of a coalition of the security forces in the country to curtail the crisis in Benue and other parts of the country.

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

