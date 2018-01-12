Home > News > Local >

Buhari could have averted Benue killings

Pulse Opinion Buhari failed the good people of Benue

Recent killings by herdsmen in Benue could have been avoided if the presidency was up to its job.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari failed the good people of Benue play

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom with President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@MBuhari)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As 73 caskets containing bodies of 73 farmers were wheeled into the IBB Square in Makurdi on Thursday, January 11, 2018, an air of abandonment swept through the crowd. Benue has been here before.

You could have touched the déjà vu engulfing the square with a felt pen. As speaker after speaker mounted the rostrum, the cries rang and echoed. For the umpteenth time, Benue was being draped in sackcloth and ashes. 

Nigerians react as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' in Benue state receive mass burial play Benue buries its dead in mass graves (Ukan Kurugh)

 

And yet all of this could have been avoided.

At least Benue Governor Samuel Ortom said as much. He had forewarned the President Buhari led federal government that the blood thirsty herdsmen, kicking against his anti-open grazing legislation, were going to fight back.

And they did.

The attacks in Benue against ethnic Tiv farmers have been seen as a response by the mainly nomadic herders to the introduction of a law banning open grazing play Benue mourns its dead (AFP)

 

On January 1, 2018, killer herdsmen invaded communities around Benue and slit the throats of dozens.

Warnings

Ortom said; "Let me be frank. The federal government has not done enough. When this incidence started with the threat from the president and secretary of Miyetti Allah, Kauta Hore, who addressed a press conference and issued threats that they will do everything possible to frustrate the Benue State Government from implementing the anti-open grazing law, we quickly drew the attention of the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, and even the office of the National Security Adviser.

Ortom vows to keep anti-open grazing law despite herdsmen threat play Gov Ortom of Benue State blames Buhari for herdsmen killings (36NG)

 

"The leadership of Miyetti Allah called the law names; that it was draconian and had no place in the 21st century. We saw that as a threat to our existence and in June 2016, we reported to the then acting president (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo) and to our surprise, these people were not apprehended.

“We specifically demanded that the two officers of the Miyetti Allah, the secretary and the president, be arrested, but unfortunately, they were not arrested. I do not know why the Federal Government has abandoned us. If they had acted that time, we would not have gotten to where we are today”.

Too little, too late

Days after the mass murders, Buhari invited Ortom over and made a show of deploying troops to Benue. But it was too little, too late. The stable door was being bolted long after the horse had fled.

Benue conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack play The coffins of 73 farmers lined up for funeral (Twitter/@TJude4)

 

“We have all failed the victims. We have all failed to provide protection to women and children and the elderly victims of this attack”, said Martins Ejidike, a Human Rights Advisor of the UN, as tears drenched the IBB Square in Makurdi.

Let it be known that Buhari and the rest of his presidency failed the people of Benue and other victims of herdsmen attacks across Nigeria, when they were most needed. 

Because we didn't have to bury 73 members of our families this week. We really didn't need to. Where action was needed, customary inertia from the authorities seized the day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

Jonathan Ex-President tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as terrorists
Benue Killings FG, other stakeholders urged to find solution to avert famine
Lalong We will not enact anti-grazing law in Plateau, says Governor
Benue Killings Reactions as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' receive mass burial
Wole Soyinka 7 ways Nobel Laureate bashed Buhari over Fulani herdsmen
Benue Killings Government conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack
Goodluck Jonathan Herdsmen killed over 756 in two years under ex-president – Presidency
Herdsmen Crisis Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa
Pulse Opinion Are Nigerians right to attack Femi Adesina over Fulani herdsmen?
Benue Attacks No going back on anti-grazing law - Ortom

Local

Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of NIA
Muhammadu Buhari President congratulates Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, tasks him on national unity
Patience Jonathan loses $5.9m to FG at Appeal Court
Patience Jonathan Ex-First Lady loses $5.9m to FG at Appeal Court
Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima
In Borno Govt extends curfew in Maiduguri by another 7-days
Ortom vows to keep anti-open grazing law despite herdsmen threat
Benue Killings Ortom vows to keep anti-open grazing law despite herdsmen threat