No going back on anti-grazing law in Benue - Ortom

news

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has asserted that the anti-grazing law in the state will not be repealed despite the recent heinous attacks by the Fulani herdsme n.

He said the herders have failed if the killings were meant to coerce the administration into reversing the law.

The law, among other things, prohibits the movement of livestock on foot within the state.

Ortom stated this in Makurdi on Thurday, January 11, 2018, at a mass burial for 73 victims of the herdsmen crisis.

Justifying the law, the Governor insisted that ranching "is the best way to go and it is in conformity with global best practices".

He also accused the Federal Government of negligence, lamenting that if it had acted on the reports he gave it concerning the threats of attacks by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the killings would have been averted.

Ortom also rejected the suggestion for the state to create a cattle colony or grazing routes for herdsmen.

ALSO READ: Benue killings show faults in our security system, says Saraki

According to him, the suggestions were unacceptable to the Benue people.

Ortom said since the state does not have adequate land for farmers, there is no space to give herdsmen for grazing.

Plateau state governor, Samson Lalong had faulted the anti-grazing law, saying he warned Ortom against it.