Army Chief Buratai says security situation under control

Buratai also assured troops of the Army’s commitment towards providing operational facilities of international standard.

  • Published:
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai

(Nigerian times)
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai on Tuesday, May 15, assured Nigerians that the security situation in the country is under control.

Buratai gave the assurance while addressing 250 officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, who are in course at Kachia in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that, the army chief was on operational visit to the school and other army facilities in the area.

“The measure  put in place  in  tackling  security challenges across the country are yielding positive results.

“The Nigerian army remain committed to protecting the territorial integrity of the country.”

He assured the troops of the Army’s commitment towards providing operational facilities of international standard as well as conducive environment for enhanced professionalism.

Buratai charged instructors to impart the desired training to the troops, and called on officers and men of the corps to uphold high standards of discipline.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

 

Also the army chief, paid a courtsey visit to the paramount ruler of Kachia, Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Galadima.

He  commended Kachia community for the warm hospitality it has accorded Army formations in the area over the years.

Buratai explained that the warm relationship that has existed between the Army and the community is commendable, and solicited for more support and cooperation towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

He expressed delight to the chiefdom  for preserving plots of land belonging to the Nigerian Army and urged the traditional ruler to look into the issue of encroachment in some areas.

Responding, the Agom Adara, Dr Galadima, commend the Army chief for identifying with the chiefdom.

ALSO READ: Buratai offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment

The paramount ruler attributed the peace currently enjoyed in the chiefdom to the presence of army formations in the area, assuring the Army chief that no land belonging to the Army was encroached upon.

He appealed to the Nigerian Army to adequately compensate land owners acquired by Army.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

