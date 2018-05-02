Home > News > Local >

Buratai offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment

Tukur Buratai COAS offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai made the announcement on Wednesday, while interacting with members of the community shortly after he visited  troops stationed in the area to ward off herdsmen attacks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buratai says Boko Haram has been completely defeated play

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai declares the defeat of Boko Haram

(Nigerian times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has offered five youths of Gbajimba Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue automatic recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai made the announcement on Wednesday, while interacting with members of the community shortly after he visited  troops stationed in the area to ward off herdsmen attacks.

He immediately directed the Commander, 72 Special Forces Battalion, Lt.-Col. Suleiman Mohammed, who accompanied him on the visit to select the five youths and screen them.

Buratai said they must, however, possess recruitment requirements for enlistment.

“The youths must be screened today – Wednesday and sent to the Nigerian army Depot in Zaira, on Thursday to join other successful candidates for training.

NAN also reports that Gbajimba is one of the communities in Benue most hit by the recurring herdsmen attacks which had claimed lots of lives as well as destroyed property worth millions of naira.

NAN also reports that between April 26 and May 1, troops captured four killer herdsmen in the community before they could unleash mayhem on the people.

Buratai explained that the visit to Gbajimba and other troubled areas in Benue was to assess effort so far made to checkmate the attacks and restrategise againt the menace.

He promised that more troops would be deployed to the state.

Mr Torvani Dominic, the Secretary to Gbajimba community, appealed to the army to deploy more troops in the area, saying that the recurring attacks take place more in the night.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

In Benue Troops capture another killer herdsman
Nigerian Army Military sets up media centre for “Operation LAST HOLD”
Boko Haram Maboyar yan ta'ada zai koma wurin yawon bude ido
Pulse Opinion Buhari broke the law by ‘withdrawing $462 million' without approval
Zanga-zanga Yan Shi'a da yan sanda sun sake gwabzawa, mutum daya ya rasu
Buratai ‘Boko Haram has been defeated, ask anyone in Maiduguri’, army chief declares
Boko Haram US urges Nigeria to change tactics against terrorists
Pulse Opinion Buhari should charge Shiite El-Zakzaky to court or set him free
A garin Abuja An kama yan shi'a 115 sakamakon arangama da suka yi da yan sanda
Yan shi'a da jami'an tsaro Hargitsi a garin Abuja, yan sanda sun tarwatsa gangamin yan shi'a (Bidiyo)

Local

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS
Senator Melaye now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Melaye Kogi Senator now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
FRSC Ondo Sector Commander is dead
Red Cross Society Nigeria
Boko Haram Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years