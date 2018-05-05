Home > News > Local >

APC Chairmanship aspirant in Delta reportedly stabbed to death

In Delta APC Chairmanship aspirant reportedly stabbed to death

The victim was reportedly stabbed on the neck by a younger brother of one of the party leaders.

APC Chairmanship aspirant in Delta reportedly stabbed to death play

The APC ward congress started late in Delta State

(Daily Trust)
A Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli, Delta State has been reportedly stabbed to death.

The deceased, Mr. Jeremiah Oghoveta, who was from Jeremi Ward 10 (III), Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been killed on Saturday, May 5, by a younger brother of one the leaders of the party.

According to Punch, Oghoveta, in his late 30s, was stabbed on the neck ahead of the nationwide ward congress of the APC which held near God's Grace Ministry at Okwagbe Town.

The event that led to the killing was not ascertained at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ: Ali Modu Sheriff’s return to APC proves that politicians are shameless

Meanwhile, the ward congress across the state was said to have started late, due to the late arrival of materials to different local government areas across the state.

The state APC leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, who voted at his Evwreni country home, described the exercise as "generally peaceful."

