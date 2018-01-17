Home > News > Local >

6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack again

You will recall that the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso said that there will be more bloodshed in Benue state.

The attacks in Benue against ethnic Tiv farmers have been seen as a response by the mainly nomadic herders to the introduction of a law banning open grazing

(AFP)
Six people have been reported dead in fresh attacks by Fulani herdsmen in some Local Government areas in Benue state.

This is coming after youths on a revenge mission, exchanged fire with security operatives in Benue state.

You will recall that the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso said that there will be more bloodshed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

The MACBAN VP accused the Governor Samuel Ortom of refusing to meet their demands for grazing lands which they can rent.

According to Channels TV, the herdsmen in this latest raid, attacked communities in Logo, Guma and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Reports also say that the Benue state Governor, Ortom confirmed the incident on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Senate orders IGP to bring trouble makers to book

The Senate recently gave the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Ibrahim Idris 14 days ultimatum to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of Benue killings.

According to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, the killings that is going on in Nigeria are assuming an alarming proportion and very disturbing.

