Home > News > Local >

Benue youths on 'revenge mission' in shoot-out with police

Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shoot-out with police

The youths suspected to be cult members were said to be on a revenge mission following the recent massacre by Fulani headsmen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 policemen dismissed for wrongful use of firearms in Lagos play

Nigerian Police Officers

(BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The recent Fulani herdsmen attacks that resulted in a bloodbath in Benue State may take a new dimension as youths in the state are said to be plotting a revenge mission.

Youths in Wadatta area of Makurdi, the State capital, reportedly engaged security operatives on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

It was gathered that the youths started gathering in a particular place around 8.00pm for unknown reasons but the security personnel who suspected they were up to no good moved in on them.

This led to a shoot out between the security men and the youths - no casualty was reported.

According to a resident of the area who spoke to Punch, shootings were still going on as at 9.00 pm on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, said the command received a report that "some cult members" were gathering around Wadataa and security men were promptly drafted to the area.

"We learnt that some cult members were gathering at Wadatta and we have drafted security men to the area," Yamu said.

ALSO READ: No going back on anti-grazing law - Ortom

On Saturday, January 13, both Tiv and Hausa youths clashed  in Makurdi, leaving many injured.

The youths were said to be on a mission to avenge the death of their kinsmen.

The victims of the clash are said to be receiving treatment in Makurdi hospitals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 MKO Abiola Late politician's youngest son accuses brothers of ‘playing...bullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks Youths clash with Hausa community in Makurdi
Buhari Fayose criticises El-Rufai, others over call for President’s re-election
Benue Protests Gov Ortom appeals for calm, directs security personnel to restore order
Fulani Herdsmen Abia Governor, Ikpeazu rejects FG’s plans to create cattle colonies
Shehu Sani Forget about 2019 - APC Senator tells Buhari
Benue Attacks Expect more bloodshed – Herdsmen warn
Benue Attacks Governor Lalong never warned me against anti-grazing law – Gov Ortom says
Benue Killings Ortom vows to keep anti-open grazing law despite herdsmen threat

Local

Rivers killings Amaechi weeps as he visits bereaved families
6 dead as ex Kano Gov’s supporters clash with Governor Ganduje’s men
In Kano 6 dead as ex-Gov’s supporters clash with Governor Ganduje’s men
Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
Benue Attacks Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor says