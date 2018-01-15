Benue youths on 'revenge mission' in shoot-out with police

news

The recent Fulani herdsmen attacks that resulted in a bloodbath in Benue State may take a new dimension as youths in the state are said to be plotting a revenge mission.

Youths in Wadatta area of Makurdi, the State capital, reportedly engaged security operatives on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

It was gathered that the youths started gathering in a particular place around 8.00pm for unknown reasons but the security personnel who suspected they were up to no good moved in on them.

This led to a shoot out between the security men and the youths - no casualty was reported.

According to a resident of the area who spoke to Punch, shootings were still going on as at 9.00 pm on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, said the command received a report that "some cult members" were gathering around Wadataa and security men were promptly drafted to the area.

"We learnt that some cult members were gathering at Wadatta and we have drafted security men to the area," Yamu said.

On Saturday, January 13, both Tiv and Hausa youths clashed in Makurdi, leaving many injured.

The youths were said to be on a mission to avenge the death of their kinsmen.

The victims of the clash are said to be receiving treatment in Makurdi hospitals.