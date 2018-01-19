Lawmaker says maggi is messing with the brains of a whole lot of Nigerians who consider killer herdsmen the problem.
Mrs. Duku, 48, represents Dukku/Nafada constituency in the House of Representatives.
Dukku/Nafada is a legislative district in Gombe State.
During plenary recently, Mrs. Dukku took on a colleague who had made a case for the herdsmen accused of taking the lives of hundreds of Nigerians recently.
Here are five noteworthy things she said:
Ok people, it may just be time to lay off the maggi bingeing while you still can, because Dukku says it is really bad for you.
Really bad.
“I don't know why Nigerians…we have become so edgy now. Maybe because of the food we eat now. We eat so much of maggi”, she says.
Blame it on the maggi.
As if being edgy isn’t bad enough, maggi is the reason why Nigerians beat queues at every opportunity, run red lights, hurl insults at everyone else in traffic and at shopping malls, scream their lungs out and you know…get so light fingered.
“We have become so impatient that we don't want to listen to each other”, Dukku says. “We don't want to proffer solutions that will be workable to our country”.
“Mr. Speaker, I sit here, my colleague is saying the herdsman values his cow more than the lives he is killing, but it's not true”, Dukku says.
You heard the woman. The maggi made the other lawmaker misyarn.
According to the lawmaker, the typical herdsmen isn’t a murderer.
“You can't sit down here and just make conclusions”, Dukku lectures.
“Yes, the herdsman values the life of the cow more than his own life. That is how God has created him”, Dukku says.
Confused yet?