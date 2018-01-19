Home > News > Local >

5 things lawmaker said about maggi and killer herdsmen

Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians

Lawmaker says maggi is messing with the brains of a whole lot of Nigerians who consider killer herdsmen the problem.

  • Published:
5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians play

Hon Dukku has stirred some debate in Nigeria's online space

(National Assembly)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Okay, if you are edgy, impatient and Nigerian, the problem isn’t really you. It’s the maggi seasoning working inside of you. That’s according to Hon Aishatu Jibril Dukku (APC).

Mrs. Duku, 48, represents Dukku/Nafada constituency in the House of Representatives.

Dukku/Nafada is a legislative district in Gombe State.

During plenary recently, Mrs. Dukku took on a colleague who had made a case for the herdsmen accused of taking the lives of hundreds of Nigerians recently.

Here are five noteworthy things she said:

1. Lawmaker says maggi is killing Nigerians

Ok people, it may just be time to lay off the maggi bingeing while you still can, because Dukku says it is really bad for you.

Really bad.

3 Nigerian states you might not want to travel to because of herdsmen play A herdsman wielding a gun (punch)

 

“I don't know why Nigerians…we have become so edgy now. Maybe because of the food we eat now. We eat so much of maggi”, she says.

Blame it on the maggi.

2. Maggi is also making Nigerians very impatient

As if being edgy isn’t bad enough, maggi is the reason why Nigerians beat queues at every opportunity, run red lights, hurl insults at everyone else in traffic and at shopping malls, scream their lungs out and you know…get so light fingered.

Herdsmen want compensation for members affected in crisis play A herdsmen on duty (Guardian)

 

“We have become so impatient that we don't want to listen to each other”, Dukku says. “We don't want to proffer solutions that will be workable to our country”.

3. Whatever you think of the herdsman, he doesn’t value his cattle more than the life of the people he kills

“Mr. Speaker, I sit here, my colleague is saying the herdsman values his cow more than the lives he is killing, but it's not true”, Dukku says.

You heard the woman. The maggi made the other lawmaker misyarn.

4. Don’t you ever conclude that the herdsman places no value on human life

According to the lawmaker, the typical herdsmen isn’t a murderer.

Victims of Southern Kaduna killings play Benue mourns killings by herdsmen (Saharareporters)

 

“You can't sit down here and just make conclusions”, Dukku lectures.

5. But…the herdsman actually values his cow more than his own life

“Yes, the herdsman values the life of the cow more than his own life. That is how God has created him”, Dukku says.

Confused yet?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet
3 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet

Related Articles

Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human lives
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto
2019 Election APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday amid herdsmen crisis
Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen crisis
Bishop Oyedepo Fulani herdsmen declare war in violent letter to Living Faith founder
Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis Kwara directs Police to ensure compliance with compensation mechanism
2face Idibia Singer pays condolence visit to Benue state over herdsmen attack
Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack again
In Maiduguri 12 killed, 48 wounded in suicide bomb attack
Shehu Sani Senator says APC and PDP are the same

Local

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko
F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota
Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6
Ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani
Chimaroke Nnamani N4.5bn fraud charge: Ex-Gov's absence in court again stalls trial