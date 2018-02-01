Home > News > Local >

1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border

Men of 72 Special Forces Battalion and 177 Guards Battalion responded to a distress call informing them that the armed bandits were burning houses in a village.

Nigerian Army

(Punch)
One person has been reported dead as troops and armed bandits exchanged fire along the Benue-Nasarawa border on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

NAIJ reports that men of 72 Special Forces Battalion and 177 Guards Battalion responded to a distress call informing them that the armed bandits were burning houses in a village.

Confirming the incident, Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman said that the troops responded quickly to the call.

Usman also said that the bandits fled when they saw the soldiers.

The Army spokesman added that one of the criminals was killed and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Residents in the area have also been asked to inform security operatives if the see anyone with gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ: 1,050 Boko Haram members surrender to troops

School kids show love to troops fighting Boko Haram

On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, Students of Children International School (CIS) in Lagos donated 3,000 bags of sanitary kits to Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in the North-East.

The items comprised of recharge cards, toilet rolls, beverages, toothpastes and toothbrushes as well as “Thank You Cards”.

Miss Ruky Patrick, Coordinator of CIS Volt Club, said the gesture was aimed at appreciating the troops’ commitment in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting the lives and property of citizens, NAN reports.

