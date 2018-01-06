Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram leader injured, 1, 050 surrender

Troops injure Boko Haram's factional leader play

Boko Haram continues to wage attacks in northeastern Nigeria despite government and military claims that the jihadists are a spent force

(AFP/File)
The Nigerian Army has revealed that Mamman Nur, a factional leader of the sect, sustained fatal injuries and one of his wives killed during a military operation, recently.

The Army on Saturday said 1, 050 insurgents had surrendered to troops in Lake Chad and Monguno general area of operations, as it also warned that many of them are on the run.

The army urged communities to watch out for  the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents as their enclaves in Lake Chad region is under intense onslaught.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu disclosed that 250 fighters of the Al Barnawi-led faction of the insurgents had surrendered to Nigerian Army, sequel to artillery and aerial bombardments by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole of their enclaves in Lake Chad basin.

He added that 700 insurgents also surrendered to troops at Monguno in an ongoing clearance operation.

The army spokesman noted that some of the insurgents fleeing from the ongoing offensive were senior and junior commanders of the Al Barnawi faction.

“The insurgents are attempting to melt into communities in and around Kano, Geidam and Gashua axis unnoticed. One of such fleeing commanders is Bana Bafui.

“Members of the general public, particularly in Kano, Geidam, Gashua, Hadejia and northern part of Jigawa State are therefore enjoined to be vigilant, watch out for strange faces in their communities and report same to security agencies”.

Nwachukwu called on the insurgents to surrender, adding that the Federal Government has provided a window through the Operation SAFE CORRIDOR to encourage the insurgents’ voluntary surrender.

He revealed that about 300 insurgents were currently undergoing de-radicalization process for possible integration into the society.

“We call on Boko Haram insurgents to abandon the futile struggle; take advantage of the Safe Corridor programme and surrender to troops in any location nearest to them.

“We guarantee their safety and incorporation into the programme for de-radicalization and rehabilitation”.

