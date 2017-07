24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

DJ Lambo has come out with her first song since becoming Choc Boi Nation president.

The tune titled 'Bebe' features Skales and Victoria Kimani is quite a good listen, housed on briliant production courtesy in-house producer cum artist Ckay.

Listen via any of these digital platforms.