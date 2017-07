24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Awilo Longomba has released a video for his 'socially-conscious' tune 'Esopi yo' featuring Tiwa Savage.

The song, although passes as a dance track is sending out a message to fraudsters, crooks and money grabbers to desist from their ways.

The video has cameo appearances by Flavour and Tekno.

Enjoy and share.