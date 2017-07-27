EbonyLife TV's "On The Real" is back for season 2, watch teasers

“On The Real” is coming back for a second season next month, and from the teasers released on YouTube, it promises to be better than its first season.

The first season had offered five weeks of a beautiful cast, an underwhelming plot and dreadful interpretation.

"On the Real" revolves around six friends with all forms of issues, thrown into a reality TV while managing their vices and keeping secrets - some of these secrets were revealed in the first season.

Created and produced by Temidayo Abudu and written by Tamara Aihie, “On The Real” stars Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Funto Johnson, Akah Nnani, Pearl Okorie, David Jones David and Maurice Sam.

The second season also introduces Ada Afoluke Ogunkeye popularly known as Folu Storms. She plays Chidinma, the devoted wife of David Jones’ Lolu.

The second season of “On The Real” debuts August 2, 2017.