Veteran actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti dies at 86

One of Nollywood's film legend, Adebayo Faleti has died today, Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the age of 86.

This was confirmed in an Instagram post by Ronya Arts which contained a condolence message to the family of the actor.

Faleti's icon status comes from his active involvement in the growth of theatre in Nigeria.

A journalist and a poet, the late actor was quite vested in promoting mother tongue in art.

He is credited for translating Nigeria's national anthem from English to Yoruba language.

A list of awards such as the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Festival of Arts Award for his book "Eda Ko L’aropin" (1995), as well as the Afro-Hollywood Award for Outstanding Performance in Arts (2002).

Adebayo Faleti is well versed in his knowledge of English, French and Yoruba languages.

As a journalist, he worked at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in the role of a General Manager and also as the Film Editor and Librarian at the National Television Authority (NTA), Ibadan, Oyo State.

There is no shortage concerning the list of good work he put into communication and art, ventures that makes him a great deal successful.

The movies he he appeared in include "Thunderbolt: Magun" (2001), "Afonja" (2002), "Basorun Gaa" (2004), and "Sawo-Segeri" (2005).