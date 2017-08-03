Ramsey Nouah, Tope Oshin to facilitate acting masterclass

An online job listing and casting site, Auditions NG, has announced Ramsey Nouah and Tope Oshin as facilitators for its premiere Acting Masterclass.

The event will create opportunities for role-play. Talents will get free headshots and and also be promoted on the Auditions.ng platforms.

With over two decades experience, Ramsey Nouah will share his experience as an actor with talents. Some of his works include "Silent Night," "Figurine," "76" among others.

Tope Oshin is a multiple award-winning filmmaker, who has worked on productions like "Hotel Majestic," "Fifty," "Amaka's Kin," "Tinsel," "Evol," "Hotel Majestic" among others.

Oshin and Ramsey Nouah also starred in the classic romantic drama, "Fugitive."

So far, Auditions.ng lists 10,000 plus fans on its website and has matched several of its talents in creative job roles across the entertainment industry including acting, modelling, ushering, and many others.

The Masterclass will hold on August 5, 2017, and will see aspiring talents learn what it takes to kick off and build a profitable career in Nollywood.