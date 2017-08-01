NDANI TV :  'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host

Analyse This, NdaniTV’s premier show on financial security and responsibility returns for another season.

The new season will feature host, Tunji Andrews alongside new co-host, Honey Ogundeyi of Fashpa, dissecting pressing topics that concern the everyday Nigerian who is conscious of making the best of their finances during the nation’s current economic climate.

From students, to business owners, to those with side hustles and the serial entrepreneurs - the duo break down the Nigeria economy in a way that translates to all.

They’ll also be joined on the show by selected guests from various industries such as entertainment business consultants, startup entrepreneurs, tech experts, fashion manufacturers and many more.

Analyse This Season 2 premieres on NdaniTV soon and is powered by GTBank.

