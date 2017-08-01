Home > Movies >

NDANI TV :  'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host

NDANI TV 'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host

Analyse This, NdaniTV’s premier show on financial security and responsibility returns for another season.

  • Published:

"Visions" Watch teaser for an anthology of three short films by 3 Nigerian filmmakers
“Everything In Between” Watch Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Ashionye Raccah in episode 1, 2
Lights, Camera, Africa!!! 7th edition of film festival to kick off September 29
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 10, 11 of reality TV show
"Game of Thrones" Check out best reactions to major character's death, Stark reunion
HBO Hackers threaten to leak upcoming G.O.T episodes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Analyse This, NdaniTV’s premier show on financial security and responsibility returns for another season.

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host play

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host
 

The new season will feature host, Tunji Andrews alongside new co-host, Honey Ogundeyi of Fashpa, dissecting pressing topics that concern the everyday Nigerian who is conscious of making the best of their finances during the nation’s current economic climate.

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host play

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host

 

From students, to business owners, to those with side hustles and the serial entrepreneurs - the duo break down the Nigeria economy in a way that translates to all.

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host play

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host

 

They’ll also be joined on the show by selected guests from various industries such as entertainment business consultants, startup entrepreneurs, tech experts, fashion manufacturers and many more.

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host play

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host

 

Analyse This Season 2 premieres on NdaniTV soon and is powered by GTBank.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet
3 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3bullet

Movies

HBO Hackers threaten to leak upcoming G.O.T episodes
Denrele Edun in a scene with Zara Udofia's Dayna Elliot
“Everything In Between” Watch Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Ashionye Raccah in episode 1, 2
"Shaitan" is directed by Abba T. Makama, who helmed the critically acclaimed "Green White Green,"
"Visions" Watch teaser for an anthology of three short films by 3 Nigerian filmmakers
Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally meet in episode 3 of "Game of Thrones" season 7
"Game of Thrones" Check out best reactions to major character's death, Stark reunion