Movie starring Chris Attoh, Adesua Etomi to hit cinema soon

Movie stars, Adesua Etomi, Chris Attoh, Tina Mba and Shawn Faqua have starred in a new movie entitled "In Line."

Scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 1, 2017, the movie is directed by Tope Oshin.

In Line tells the story of an ex-felon, who gets a second chance to be a loving husband to his adorable wife, but is still a prisoner to his violent nature.

Written by Diche Enunwa and Temitope Bolade-Akinbode, the movie also stars Uzor Arukwe and Sika Osei.