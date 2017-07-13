DStv :  Stay connected, get rewarded

There’s a little something extra for you if you’ve been active on DStv since 10 June, 2017 and remain connected non-stop, until 10 September.

DStv is saying thanks to all loyal customers with these exciting benefits:

DStv Premium customers who remain connected throughout this time period will get an unbelievable discount on the new DStv Explora 2. Even the best TV can get better.

DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers will enjoy the biggest football leagues, as well as golf, grand slam tennis and grand prix action on SuperSport 1 and SuperSport 2 – all from our DStv Premium package. A whole one month of unmissable sporting moment on us!

DStv Family and Access customers will get to watch live matches of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and AFCON from SuperSport 3 and SuperSport 7– all from our DStv Compact package.

So stay connected and get rewarded. Enjoy unbelievable sporting benefits or big discount on the DStv Explora 2 with DStv Thanks.

Visit www.dstv.com for more information.

Ts & Cs apply.

