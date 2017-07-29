The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay has described the Bukola Saraki led Senate as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

According to Punch, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said that nothing good has ever emanated from the 8th Senate.

Sagay also accused the Senators of being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians, adding that the lawmakers only pass self-serving legislations.

He said “This Senate is by far the worst in Nigerian history. Nothing good has ever emanated from them. Their grab for executive powers, confrontation with the President and Vice-President, their love of self-serving legislation and total insensitivity to the common interest of Nigeria is sensational and unprecedented.

“The outcome of all this malevolence against Nigerians is that they will achieve nothing before they leave in 2019, and Nigerians will turn out in millions to clap them out of relevance.”

“To summarise the attitude of Senate to constitutional reforms, their decisions on Wednesday 26th July 2017, demonstrate their contempt and disdain for federalism and women, and their inordinate self-love and self-indulgence, amounting to narcissism, at the expense of all other Nigerians.

“Their rejection of devolution of some powers to the states involving transfer of some items to the concurrent list, their scrapping of States Electoral Commissions, entrenching local governments as a tier of government in a supposed federation, clearly demonstrates their hostility to federalism and to the empowerment of the 36 states in order to make them more independent and effective.

“On the other hand, their inordinate self-love is demonstrated by their craving for immunity, participation in the Council of State and elimination of the President’s power to approve constitutional amendments,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is growing disquiet within the corridors of power in Abuja, over feelers that Senate President Bukola Saraki intends to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari's failing health to impose himself as the nation’s number one citizen.